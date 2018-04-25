John Dorsey Ain’t Talking!

An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Sources have led us to believe that John Dorsey knows who his top choice will be in Thursday Nights NFL Draft but he “ain’t talking!” The Browns currently own picks 1 & 4 in the first round. Before we start talking about trading up, down, second round etc.. We will just focus here on pick #1. We’ve heard that the decision has been made & reportedly even Browns coach Hue Jackson is “out of the loop” along with the rest of humanity. There is however a chance that Dorsey has told Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam, the Browns owners. One would have to imagine that the owners would prefer to know what their managers are up to.

Can you say conjecture?

Either way, no matter who you think or what you think the Browns will do tomorrow night one thing is clear. The talk STOPS tomorrow & we can move forward to the 2018 edition of the Cleveland Browns