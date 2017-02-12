Poor John Wick.

It seems assassins can never retire.

Just when goes home, buries his weapons and sits down to relax with his dog — someone always seems to show up at his front door to insist he come back one more time.

Naturally, he declines. And even more naturally, the bad guy doesn’t take no for an answer.

The result is an even messier, bloodier, violent film than the first movie. And, the violence even brings a few laughs —not taking itself too seriously.

The audience loved it.

The action was even more fast-paced than the first — and it’s an adrenaline rush that never seems to stop — except when Keanu Reeves utters a few monosyllabic phrases before picking up a pencil or stick or whatever happens to be handy to kill his next victim.

Yes, he really does kill three guys with a pencil. I had to turn away.

The finale in the reflected glass art museum exhibit is — well, artistic.

The storyline is a bit thin. He asked to kill the sister of the bad guy — And naturally, the bad guy can’t look like he ordered the hit — so….after John does his deed, well, every criminal with a cellphone gets the $8 million contract to kill John Wick.

Good luck with that.

If you want unending violence and blood — that hearkens back to John Woo’s “The Killer” and maybe you’re favorite kungfoo action flick . You’ll love John Wick Chapter 2.

Most fans are giving it nearly 4 stars. So are the critics. I give it 3 stars.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie, from Cinemark Theaters