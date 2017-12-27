JOHNSON AND BITONIO EARN YEARLY AWARDS FOR BROWNS

Here is the Browns official press release on the local player awards:

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr. and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2017 season. Johnson was voted the PFWA Player of the Year and Bitonio was named the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ winner. The pair will be honored at the 38th annual Akron Browns Backers banquet in May at the Tangier Restaurant.

Johnson leads the team this season in receptions (68) and receiving yards (618), while totaling six touchdowns (three receiving, three rushing). He has added 328 rushing yards. His 68 receptions are the most by a Browns running back in a season. Johnson joined Herschel Walker (1986-88) as the only NFL running backs to record 500 receiving yards in each of their ﬁrst three seasons. Johnson is averaging 6.6 scrimmage yards per touch this season, third most in the NFL among running backs. His 1,666 career receiving yards are the fifth-most by an NFL running back through his first three seasons. Johnson is the only NFL running back with at least 50 catches in each of the past three seasons. Among all NFL running backs since 2015, Johnson ranks first in receiving yards (1,666) and third in receptions (184).

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio, who missed the final 11 games of the 2016 season with a foot injury, has played every offensive snap this season. He has helped the Browns to a 4.51 rushing average this year, fifth-best in the NFL.