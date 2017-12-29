Fox News Radio’s Eben Brown joined Gary Rivers on Canton’s Morning News Friday morning with news that Democrat Doug Jones was certified to take over Alabama’s Senate Seat on Thursday. Officials there dismissed Roy Moore’s legal challenge to the election. Jones is the first Democrat Senator from Alabama in 25 years. What Happened? Will Roy Moore cause problems or go away quietly? Here’s what Eben had to say:
Jones Is Winner in Alabama, But Is a Lawsuit Looming?
By Gary Rivers
Dec 29, 2017 @ 9:13 AM