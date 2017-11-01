JOSH GORDON TO BE REINSTATED ON CONDITIONAL BASIS

Here is the official press release from the Cleveland Browns

Commissioner ROGER GOODELL notified JOSH GORDON of the Cleveland Browns today that he will be reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.

Effective immediately, Gordon may join the Browns to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts.

Subject to compliance with clinical and other requirements, he will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and be permitted to practice with the team beginning on Monday, November 20.

Beginning Monday, November 27, Gordon will be eligible at the team’s discretion to return to active status or to remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt list for an additional week before returning to active status.

“As emphasized at today’s meeting, everyone – including Josh’s teammates and coaches, the Browns’ ownership and organization, the Program professionals and all of us at the league office – want him to have every opportunity to resume his career and to be successful in the NFL,” said Goodell. “Whether that happens, however, at the end of the day will depend on Josh. His commitment to sobriety and to reaching his goals in football and beyond will determine his success. It ultimately is up to Josh.”

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since September of 2016 without pay for multiple violations of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Statement from Cleveland Browns EVP of Football Operations Sashi Brown on Josh Gordon

“We’ve been informed of the league’s decision to reinstate Josh. The personal well-being of all our players is of the utmost importance to us. We respect and commend Josh for taking the steps necessary to have the opportunity to return to the league. Josh will be in our building in the coming days and we look forward to having him back and sitting with him to discuss his future on our team.”