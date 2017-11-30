JT Barrett Is The Big Ten’s QB Of The Year, Again

Official press release from Ohio State

J.T. Barrett: A Three-Time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year

Named today as the league’s top signal caller after picking up third first-team all-conference honor

COLUMBUS, Ohio – J.T. Barrett is the Big Ten Conference’s Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year … for a third time. The three-time team captain was also named the league’s first-team quarterback for a third time on Wednesday.

A finalist for the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Year award as well as the Senior CLASS Award, Barrett has the Buckeyes balanced offense positioned nationally at No. 4 in total offense, No. 5 in scoring and No. 13 rushing. The team is No. 1 in the Big Ten in all those categories and No. 2 in passing.

Individually, Barrett is third nationally in points responsible for with 254, fifth in touchdown passes (33), seventh in passing efficiency (166.95) and 10th in completion percentage at 66.2. His stats are remarkably similar – and mostly better or soon to be – than each of the two previous years – 2014 and 2016 – when he was named the Big Ten’s top quarterback. Consider:

Attempts – 379 in 2016; 328 in 2017; 314 in 2014

Completions – 233 in 2016; 217 in 2017; 203 in 2014

Interceptions – 10 in 2014; 7 in 2016; 7 in 2017

Touchdown Passes – 34 in 2014; 33 in 2017; 24 in 2016

Comp. Percentage – 66.2 in 2017; 64.6 in 2014; 61.5 in 2016

Efficiency – 169.8 in 2014; 164.9 in 2017; 135.3 in 2016

Yards – 2,834 in 2014; 2,728 in 2017; 2,555 in 2016

Ohio State’s Big Ten Quarterbacks of the Year

Beginning in 2011, named for Purdue’s Bob Griese & Drew Breese

2017……….. J.T. Barrett

2016……….. J.T. Barrett

2014……….. J.T. Barrett

2013…… Braxton Miller

2012…… Braxton Miller