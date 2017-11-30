JT Barrett Is The Big Ten’s QB Of The Year, Again

Official press release from Ohio State
J.T. Barrett: A Three-Time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year
Named today as the league’s top signal caller after picking up third first-team all-conference honor
COLUMBUS, Ohio – J.T. Barrett is the Big Ten Conference’s Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year … for a third time. The three-time team captain was also named the league’s first-team quarterback for a third time on Wednesday.
A finalist for the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Year award as well as the Senior CLASS Award, Barrett has the Buckeyes balanced offense positioned nationally at No. 4 in total offense, No. 5 in scoring and No. 13 rushing. The team is No. 1 in the Big Ten in all those categories and No. 2 in passing.
Individually, Barrett is third nationally in points responsible for with 254, fifth in touchdown passes (33), seventh in passing efficiency (166.95) and 10th in completion percentage at 66.2. His stats are remarkably similar – and mostly better or soon to be – than each of the two previous years – 2014 and 2016 – when he was named the Big Ten’s top quarterback. Consider:
Attempts – 379 in 2016; 328 in 2017; 314 in 2014
Completions – 233 in 2016; 217 in 2017; 203 in 2014
Interceptions – 10 in 2014; 7 in 2016; 7 in 2017
Touchdown Passes – 34 in 2014; 33 in 2017; 24 in 2016
Comp. Percentage – 66.2 in 2017; 64.6 in 2014; 61.5 in 2016
Efficiency – 169.8 in 2014; 164.9 in 2017; 135.3 in 2016
Yards – 2,834 in 2014; 2,728 in 2017; 2,555 in 2016
Ohio State’s Big Ten Quarterbacks of the Year
Beginning in 2011, named for Purdue’s Bob Griese & Drew Breese
2017……….. J.T. Barrett
2016……….. J.T. Barrett
2014……….. J.T. Barrett
2013…… Braxton Miller
2012…… Braxton Miller