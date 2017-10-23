JT Headscratch”in”

Oh boy, what a sports weekend!

Let me start here…I told you that it was too early to put up “Beat Massillon” posters in downtown Canton with a game left on the schedule before the rivalry match up against Massillon. JS.

World Series is set…Do you care?

Cavs still trying to figure out their rotation, Not worried! And btw, if Steph Curry doesn’t get a hefty fine & or suspension for throwing his mouthpiece again, then the NBA should make him play a game without it. I prefer the latter.

Buckeyes were off but WOW PSU over TTUN!

I can finally point my finger at what’s wrong with the Browns. This latest loss is directly a result of poor coaching.

