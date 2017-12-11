JT’s updated potential NFL Draft scenerios

Here is the order that would occur should no one trade up or down (Cleveland). with the current play at quarterback, no wonder i have Cleve. selecting 2! But hey that could change. When is the draft for new coach? After the Green Bay game, i feel a coaching change is a must!

#1 Cleve. – Josh Rosen QB. UCLA 6’4″ 220 lbs

#2 NYG. – Sam Darnold QB. USC 6’4″ 225 lbs

#3 Indy. – Saquon Barkley RB. PSU 5’11” 223 lbs

#4 SF. – Bradley Chubb DE. NCS. 6’4′ 276 lbs

#5 Den. – Minkah Fitzpatrick DB. ALA. 6’1″ 201 lbs

#6 Cleve. – Baker Mayfield QB. Okla. 6’0″ 225 lbs

#7 Chi. – Courtland Sutton WR. SMU. 6’4″ 218 lbs\

8# TB. – Derwin James DB. FSU. 6’3″ 212 lbs

#9 Cincy. – Mike McGlinchey ND. OT. 6’7″ 310 lbs

#10 Wash. – Christian Wilkins Clem. DT. 6’4″ 311 lbs.