Judge Farmer Reflects on Career

CANTON, Ohio – Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Farmer is calling it a career after 39 years.

She started off in Massillon Municipal Court in 1977, followed by 10 years in Stark County Common Pleas Court and 24 with the appeals court. She’s retiring in part because Ohio law prevents judges from running for reelection after the age of 70, she recently turned 71.

While she’s enjoyed it all, the municipal court was probably the most fun, because of its fast pace. Farmer says there were disappointing times too, such as when people given a second chance would fail and return to her court.

One vivid memory dealt with a string of murders from late 1983, not long after the state brought back capital punishment.

Farmer has a 46-year career in law, having served as an assistant prosecutor in Cleveland and Stark County in the 1970s.

Farmer’s final day on the bench is tomorrow.