CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – As part of the Juneteenth celebration in Canton, there will be an anti-violence rally on Saturday.

Residents will march from Bridge Over Troubled Waters Outreach Ministries on 7th Street NE to Nimisilla Park.

There will be various activities and fun for the kids at the park.

The rally starts at 11:30.

2nd Ward Councilman Nate Chester says the message is “if you know something, say something”, in the effort to end the violence and provide justice for victims’ families.