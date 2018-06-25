JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM
Rating: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence.
Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
So here we go again.
The producers know their audience: We want dinosaurs …and more of them.
And that’s what they give us.
I can’t say that it was the best or the worst of the franchise…only that..if you love flesh-eating dinosaurs the first few times…you’ll love em again…and there are now more of them….well, at least until that volcano erupts to finish them off..
Yes, I know we’re supposed to get all emotional with Claire…..”Save the dinosaurs…why doesn’t anyone else care?”
But…underneath, we know they eventually will….if only to continue with the series …
So….don’t worry..there are plenty of surprises…terror and awe-inspiring cgi……..to go around…
you’ll be satisfied until the next installment.
I’m not going to criticize too much… it’s good summer escapism fun….
I give it almost…3 out of 5 stars..
I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies. Tune in again next Monday morning for another Movie Review and a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the Cinemark Theaters.