JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

Rating: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of science-fiction violence.

Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

So here we go again.

The producers know their audience: We want dinosaurs …and more of them.

And that’s what they give us.

I can’t say that it was the best or the worst of the franchise…only that..if you love flesh-eating dinosaurs the first few times…you’ll love em again…and there are now more of them….well, at least until that volcano erupts to finish them off..

Yes, I know we’re supposed to get all emotional with Claire…..”Save the dinosaurs…why doesn’t anyone else care?”

But…underneath, we know they eventually will….if only to continue with the series …

So….don’t worry..there are plenty of surprises…terror and awe-inspiring cgi……..to go around…

you’ll be satisfied until the next installment.

I’m not going to criticize too much… it’s good summer escapism fun….

I give it almost…3 out of 5 stars..

I'm Gary Rivers and that's what's happening at the movies.