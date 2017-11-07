Just What IS The Diversity Lottery? Is It THAT Bad?

Eric Cedillo is an immigration attorney and an adjunct professor of law at SMU. He spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning on the controversial lottery and what he expects to happen to it in Congress.

WHY THE CONTROVERSY?

The terrorist attack in New York quickly turned into a debate over immigration policy after President Trump revealed Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov, the man accused of killing eight people, had benefited from an obscure program known as the diversity visa lottery.

Mr. Trump’s comment threw a spotlight on the lottery, a small part of the overall immigration system that nonetheless has been criticized by members of both parties. The lottery offers one of the fastest paths to legal permanent residency, often in less than two years. Some one million people have been awarded green cards through the program. Unlike other immigrants who gain admission, winners of the lottery do not need to have a close relative living in the United States, or any special skill.