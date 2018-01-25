Just Walk Away…Renee, errr Kyrie

If you thought the Cavaliers shouldn’t have appeased Kyrie Irving & should have kept him under contract instead of granting him his wish & trading him, think again. According to multiple sources, Kyrie Irving threatened to sit out the season and have knee surgery if the Cavaliers did not trade him.

Sources are reporting that Irving needs minor knee surgery as a follow up to the procedure he underwent following the 2015 NBA Finals. It’s not a pressing issue as Irving currently averaging 24.5 points and shooting a career high .477 from the field. The procedure would be performed to ease swelling and day to day pain and would normally be done during the off season. Irving apparently threatened to not come to Cavalier training camp and have the procedure done during the season, leaving the Cavs without a starting point guard. It’s no secret, the Cavs chose to trade Irving rather than call his bluff.

Drama always seems to follow this organization but as a fan and especially during their current slump the decision to trade Irving is at least brow raising.