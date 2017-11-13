Kenny & JT Live Prior to Canton Charge Home Opener

The Charge is Charged! And so are Kenny & JT as they broadcast live from The Canton Memorial Civic Center this 3pm-7pm this Wednesday (November 15th)!

This is the NBA G League team of the Cleveland Cavaliers! It’s the 7th Charge season in Canton. And we’ve made the playoffs every year! What will this season bring The Charge? It’s been a great run so far! Tune in for the behind the scenes scoop prior to the game plus everything Buckeyes, Browns and High School Football!

The home opener starts at 7pm Wednesday November 15th when the Charge take on the Memphis Hustle. And it’s magnetic schedule for everyone while quantities last!

Tickets start at $8 and are available at CantonCharge.com or the Civic Center.

Go Charge!