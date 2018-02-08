Keep Suicide out of the Headlines?

A new study shows a ten percent jump in suicides nationwide in the four months after Robin Williams died in 2014. Researchers at Columbia University said the heavy media coverage of the entertainer’s death almost certainly played a key role in the spike.

The team called it a high-profile example of how headline-making suicides can result in copycat deaths and noted more than 18-hundred suicides in the four months after Williams died. That compares with the fewer than 17-hundred that would be expected for the time period.

Researcher David S. Fink tells Healthline, quote – “This is the first incidence that we’ve had a celebrity suicide in America that was such a widely known character since Marilyn Monroe.” Certainly a legacy Williams never would have wanted.

Source: PLOS One