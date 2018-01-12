How to Keep Warm When Power Goes Out?

This is a frightening scene that may play out in your mind: A huge winter storm hits. The power goes out in your home.

Panic.

What do you do to keep you and your family warm and safe?

The easiest answer? Go to the Red Cross Website and check out their cold weather tips:

Their list includes:

1. Layer up! Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing your body heat.

2. Don’t forget your furry friends. Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

3. Remember the three feet rule. If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away – things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs.

4. Requires supervision – Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

Here is their complete list: http://www.redcross.org/news/article/Top-Ten-Red-Cross-Cold-Weather-Safety-Tips