Kelly Murphy’s Goal is To Get Families in Stark County Fishing Together

Kelly Murphy is director of Ohio Erie Canal Chapter for Fishing’s Future. It’s mission is to get kids off their phones and out of the house so they can reconnect to nature and the joy of fishing.

The organization, founded in Texas, reached out to Kelly after reading her Urban Fishing Woman page on Facebook. Her teaching skills will be showcased this coming weekend in at Lock 4 in Canal Fulton. A number of families have already signed up for a fun day of fishing, learning and gifts from area sponsors.