Kenny & Jon Recap The Cavs Game 4 Win Over Toronto By Jon Bozeka | May 8, 2018 @ 2:24 AM The Cavs swept the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. They won game 4 128-93. Kenny Roda and Jon Bozeka take a look back at that win. SHARE RELATED CONTENT LeBron James & Kevin Love After The Cavs Sweep The Raptors Raptors Stars DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry After The Sweep Raptors Coach Dwane Casey On If LeBron Is The Difference Cavs Coach Ty Lue Following Raptors Sweep Francisco Lindor Named A.L. Player Of The Week Other NBA News