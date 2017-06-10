Kenny And Jon Talk About The Cavs Game 4 Win

The Cavs beat the Warriors in Game 4 137-116. Kyrie Irving had 40p and 7r, LeBron James had 31p, 10r and 11a and Kevin Love scored 23p and grabbed 5r. The Cavs made 24 3-point shots in the win. They still trail the series 3-1.

LeBron James being bombarded by the media during Game 4.

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson after the big Game 4 victory.

KD and Steph Curry speaking on the podium.

Post game with Kenny Roda and Jon Bozeka. #whbcsports #Cavs

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, June 9, 2017

