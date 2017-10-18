Kenny & JT support the Patriot Project

on Thursday’s show (4PM) we will be joined by Dr. Timothy P. Novelli, of North Canton, Ohio has been in practice since 1985. We will be talking Patriot Project. The Patriot Project is a grass roots movement to provide chiropractic care to all active military, their families, wounded warriors & all gold start dependents. After meeting Retired US Army Sgt. 1ST Class Dana Bowman at his Halo for Freedom event, Dr. Novelli had the opportunity to meet and extend Chiropractic care to over 150 Wounded Warriors. Soon after that event Dr. Novelli founded THE PATRIOT PROJECT. Chiropractic care is now available to our heroes in 17 states by some 250 Chiropractors. Dr. Novelli is now dedicated to encouraging members of his Chiropractic Profession to SUPPORT “the cause” and JOIN THE PATRIOT PROJECT.