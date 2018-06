After losing a March Madness bet to JT, the Roadman had to pay off his bet on the same day Browns head coach Hue Jackson jumped in Lake Erie.

Well that happened on Friday as Jackson jumped in the lake and Kenny had to wear Browns gear during the entire afternoon show from 3p-7p on 1480 WHBC.

So Kenny, a Steelers fan, was forced to wear a Browns Kellen Winslow Jr. jersey and a Browns hat for a 4 hours on the air.