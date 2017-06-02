Kenny’s Instant Analysis Reasons why the Cavs lost Game #1 of the NBA Finals

Too many turnovers! 20 of them that led to 21 points for Golden State. Conversely, the Warriors tied and NBA Finals record for fewest turnovers in a game with 4.

The Cavs gave up too many offensive rebounds after playing decent defense in the first half

The Warriors had 31 assist to only four turnovers, and added 14 offensive rebounds.

Golden State ended up taking 20 more shots than Cavaliers in the game (106-86). The reasons why, the previously mentioned Cavs turnovers and Warriors offensive rebounds.

Tristan Thompson and JR Smith stunk! A combined 3 points on 1-7 shooting.

The Warriors many times doubled whoever got the ball with Tristan Thompson’s man on defense, showing him no respect whatsoever as an offensive player.

Down only 8 at halftime, as bad as the Cavaliers played in the first half they were still in the game. The Warriors started the second half on a 13–0 run and the game was over right then and there.

Mike Brown outcoached Ty Lue. Bad decisions by Lue to play Richard Jefferson as long as he did, Tristan Thompson as long as he did and not to put Channing Frye in at all as an offensive threat, as well as a floor spacer.

Deron Williams and Kyle Korver played awful. They played like it WAS their first ever NBA Finals game! 0-7fg for 0pts in 39 minutes!

Kevin Durant was spectacular with 38 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and maybe even more impressive, 0 turnovers. He was effective on the defensive end as well. A near perfect game for him. He seemed extremely motivated and focused to prove all his critics and doubters wrong.

Steph Curry got in a rhythm and had an outstanding game as well, shooting and dishing the ball to the tune of 28 points and 10 assists.

The Warriors bench out played the Cavaliers bench in the first half, when the game was still in doubt and set the tone.

The Cavs transition defense has to get much better as the Warriors with them up for 27 fast-break points.