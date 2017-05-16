KENNY’S KEYS TO THE CAVS BEATING THE CELTICS IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

1. DON’T LET ISAIAH THOMAS GO CRAZY – The Cavs defense can’t let Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas go nuts on offense. Thomas will need to average about 35 points per game for Boston to have a chance to win a game or two, let alone the series. Like they did with Paul George against Indiana and DeMar DeRozan with Toronto, give him different looks and make someone else beat them.

2. VALUE THE BASKETBALL – Don’t turn it over and give Boston more chances to score and take away your own opportunities to put points on the board. Don’t get loose or careless with the ball.

3. KEEP YOUR FOCUSNESS – The only team in the Eastern Conference that can beat the Cavs is the Cavaliers themselves. The way this happens is if the Cavs as a team stop respecting their opponent and in this case take the Celtics lightly. They need to treat every possession of every game like it’s the most important possession of the series. If the Cavs do this, Boston can’t beat the Cavaliers.

4. DEAL WITH THE THUGGERY – Boston, led by one of the dirtiest players in the league, Kelly Olynk will do whatever they can legally and illegally to try and frustrate and maybe even physically hurt the Cavs to better Boston’s chances in this series. The Cavs must be mentally tough and not react to the Celtics dirty tactics, keep their heads and make the Celts pay in other ways, like at the free throw line or in team fouls.

5. DEFENSE – The Cavs have shown at times in these playoffs, that when they need to, they can play lights out defense. However they have yet to do it for a full 48 minutes in a game. That must change for all the games in this series. They must play playoff defense from the opening tip of Game #1 until the final game is played.

6. BALL MOVEMENT – When the Cavs consistently move the ball side-to-side, inside and out, no defense can keep up with them and it usually ends with a Cavaliers player getting a wide open look from 3, or with a lay-up or dunk. At times they’ll run some “Iso Ball” or a “Two Man” game, but they can’t get away from what they do best, and that’s make the extra pass and get everyone involved to get the best shot.

7. HEAT CHECK – The Cavs are one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, however they can go ice cold. They need to have a good feel of when that happens and not continue to launch 3’s when it’s an off night, or if they get a big lead and start playing the scoreboard instead of playing the game that helped you build a big lead.

PREDICTION:

The only way the Cavaliers don’t win this series is if for some reason #23 doesn’t play. The Cavs have LeBron James and the Celtics don’t. CAVALIERS IN 6 GAMES