Kenny’s Keys To Cavs Beating Golden State

TRANSITION DEFENSE – This is by far the most important element if the Cavaliers want to repeat as NBA Champions. Transition defense will be vital in limiting the Warriors 3’s off the fast break. They would rather shoot the 3 than get a lay-up or a dunk in transition.

HALF COURT DEFENSE – Once the Cavs slow down the Warriors then they need to communicate in their half-court defense. They need to know who’s in the game, when to switch, when not to switch, who to go over screens on and who to go under screens on. Lack of communication for a second will cost them dearly.

BALL MOVEMENT ON “O” – Make all 5 Warriors on the floor have to play defense by moving the ball in and out, side-to-side. Some “iso-ball” is ok if you get the right match ups, but too much of it allows the defense to set and clog the paint. Make the extra pass and the defense won’t be able to keep up thus leading to better and more open shots.

SECOND CHANCE OPPORTUNITIES – If you get more shots than your opponent you have a chance to score more than your opponent. So limit the Warriors to a “One and Done” possession on defense, and Tristan Thompson needs to earn his money in this series for the Cavs getting offensive rebounds and giving his teammates second and third chance opportunities.

WIN THE BENCH BATTLE – Outscoring your opponents bench is always the goal and a major plus, but just as important is holding the lead or keeping the score even and eating minutes so your starters can rest and be fresh late in the 4th quarter with the game on the line. So plus/minus here in this category and minutes played will be crucial.

HANDLE THE INTANGIBLES – Game-to-Game, the team that stays focused, wins the 50/50 balls, sets the proper screens and communicates the best, will have a decided edge in winning that game and ultimately the series.

COACHING 101 – We’re not sure if Steve Kerr will be on the bench, or if it will be former Cavs coach Mike Brown calling the shots for Golden State. We know it’ll be Tyronn Lue fir the Cavaliers. Whoever is calling the shots for both teams will need to be able to make adjustments in game quickly, as well as from game-to-game, plus create some scoring opportunities with out of bounds plays and keep their team engaged for 48 minutes while putting them in the best position to win. Figuring out match ups that work to your advantage, as well as realizing ones that don’t, will be crucial in this series.

MAKE SHOTS – I know this sounds stupid because that’s the idea in this game, but as LeBron James has said many times this is a shot making league, and the team who makes the most shots wins. Last year it came down to Kyrie Irving making a shot late in game seven that was the deciding factor. The team that can consistently make its open shots and shots during crunch time will prevail in this series.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers in 6 Games