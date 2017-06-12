5 Kenny’s Keys To A Cavs Game 5 Win

Defend The 3/Make The 3 – Whichever team has made the most 3-pointers in all four games, has won the game. Both of these teams love to shoot the 3 and are two of the best at it, so the Cavs must protect the 3-point line on “D”, and in a make or miss league, make more shots from 3, if they’re going to extend the series.

Protect The Ball – Limiting turnovers on offense tonight is crucial. You have to have as many chances to score as possible and by turning it over you get less shot opportunities. Plus the Warriors feed off of turnovers, creating easy transition baskets. So value the basketball like you never have before!

Move The Ball – Yes the Cavaliers, especially Kyrie and LeBron are one of the best “Iso” teams in the NBA, but as it was proven in Game 4, when they move the ball and get everyone involved, their offense is unstoppable. Some “Iso Ball” is OK, but great ball movement will get the others like J.R. Smith, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver involved and you need them all to score tonight. So pass the basketball from side to side, inside and out, creating better, more wide open and easier shots.

Bench Play – Role players and bench players usually play better at home and we saw that in Game 4. Somehow tonight those guys have to play their best game of the season on the road. Kyle Korver, Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert and whoever else might get that call from Ty Lue, must perform at an extremely high level and when they are in, giving LeBron or Kyrie a rest, must keep the score even and not allow the Warriors to go on big runs! You could say, that the lack of bench production has cost the Cavs two games in these NBA Finals.