Kenny’s Keys If The Cavs Are To Beat The Warriors

Fast Start – Don’t fall behind early in the series and in each game. This is especially important in Game 1, which may be the most important game in the series for the Cavs. You can’t let the Warriors get rolling in the first quarter of the first game and allow the crowd get into it, plus you’re playing catch up all game and also, the Warriors gain confidence to help their psyche, which was shaken in the Rockets series. You want Golden State to start doubting itself as early as possible in this series.

Value The Ball – The Warriors want to play at a very fast pace and the easiest way for “Dub Nation” to set that fast pace is if the Cavaliers turn the ball and Golden State gets out in transition and hits 3’s and get dunks. So LeBron James especially must take great care of the basketball, as well as his teammates. Limit the turnovers and it keeps you in the game and in the series.

Defend The Arc And Switch – Besides points off turnovers, nothing gets Golden State going more than draining 3-point shots. The Cavaliers must defend the 3-point line better than they have all playoffs long or this will be a very short series. The Warriors would rather make 3-point shots instead of 2-point shots, so if you can force them to take 2-point shots, and you can do this by switching on defense, it takes them away from their game plan and gives you a chance.

Avoid 3rd Quarter Blues – The Warriors excel in the 3rd quarter. The Cavs stink in the 3rd quarter. This is not good! So while a fast start is important in the 1st quarter, it’s just as important in the 3rd quarter. What good is it if you a build a lead or play even for the 1st half and then you let the Warriors gain control of the game in the 3rd quarter. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue has to figure out a way to get his team ready to play coming out of the locker room after halftime.

IPA – Intensity-Physicality-Aggressive! Just like in Game 7 against the Celtics, the Cavaliers must bring the intensity from the get-go, be the more physical team on both ends of the floor and be aggressive in attacking the basket and not settling for 3-pointers like the Houston Rockets did in Game 7 vs Golden State.

Others Make Shots – One thing you know you can count on for Cleveland in this series is that LeBron James is going to average about 30 points a game, grab 9 or 10 rebounds a game and probably have 9 or 10 assists a game. But it’s what will the “Others” do, that we don’t know about. When the Cavaliers get 4 or more players in double figures their chances of winning increase dramatically. But who will be those 3 or 4 “Other” players to help LeBron out? Veterans Kevin Love, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson, George Hill, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver are the leading candidates, and maybe one of these youngsters Larry Nance Jr, Jordan Clarkson or Rodney Hood will meet the challenge. Which of these guys will step up and be consistent throughout the series and take some of the pressure off of LeBron James, that’s the biggest question mark for Cleveland in this series. They must rise to the occasion repeatedly , or the Cavs could get swept!

House Money – A lot of people are surprised the Cavs even made it to the Finals and now that they are here, they are overwhelming underdogs. So all the pressure is on Golden State to win the Championship. The Cavaliers should approach this series as if they have nothing to lose. Play free and easy and have fun and see what happens. Again all the pressure is on Golden State because they have 4 All-Stars, 2 MVP’s, a Defensive Player of the Year and they are supposed to win.

PREDICTION:

As much as I want to pick the Cavaliers, because if anybody can pull this off, it’s LeBron James. But that’s the problem, he’s the only Cavalier I have confidence in to be able to play 4 good to great games. Should he have an off night, who can he count on to pick up the slack? The Cavaliers were a better team last year and they lost in 5 games to the Warriors. This series will be the series where it shows how much the Cavaliers really miss Kyrie Irving, or that second superstar. If somehow, someway, the Cavaliers could get it to a 7th game, I think that’s the only way they win this series because all the pressure would be on Golden State and I’ll take LeBron in a winner take all game like that. And if the “Wine and Gold” could pull it off, it would be considered one of, if not the greatest upsets in NBA Finals history. But because it’s 1 superstar against 2 superstars and 2 more all stars, and the NBA is a superstar league, unfortunately I see it………………………………… Warriors in 5 or 6 games.