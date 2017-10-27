KENNY’S KEYS FOR OHIO STATE TO BEAT PENN STATE

1- Make someone other than Squan Barkley beat you. Yes, that’s easier said than done, but you have to focus on him and make him run between the tackles and don’t let him get to the outside where he can kill you. If Trace McSorely beats you or Mike Gesicki beats you, then you live with it. Go Bill Belichick on them and try and take their best player away.

2- This one is a no brainer – Win The Turnover Battle! Value the football on offense and take it away on defense.

3- J.T. Barrett has to show up big in this big game. He needs to be efficient and accurate in throwing the ball and make good reads in both the passing game and the run game. He needs to prove he can handle the big game pressures if the Buckeyes are to do anything this season. All of Barrett’s individual stats and records he owns, both Ohio State and Big Ten, won’t mean anything unless he proves he can win a must win game.

4- Feature J.K. Dobbins in this game. He is your best and most explosive offensive player. Urban Meyer needs to realize that, forget about Barrett’s and Mike Webber’s egos and give the ball a ton to the team’s best weapon. Meyer has failed to do that in big games when he had Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott and it cost him wins. Don’t make that same mistake for the third time, feed Dobbins!

5- Special teams don’t have to be special, just be average and don’t screw up. Last year a blocked field goal cost them the Penn St. game. Kick the ball out of the end zone on kick offs to keep it away from Saquon Barkley and punt it out of bounds to not give up the chance of a big return. Also, Sean Nuernberger needs to make all of his PAT’s and field goals in a game that could be decided by 1 or 3 points.

6- OSU’s wide receivers have to show up big in this game, or at least one of them does. Who will that be? I have no idea, but it’s a chance for someone in that group to finally make a name for themselves and emerge as the team’s number one threat in the passing game.