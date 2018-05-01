Kenny’s Keys to a Cavs Series Win Over Toronto

Somebody has to step up (Kevin Love) and be a consistent second scorer (Kevin Love) to LeBron James. This cannot rotate, it has to be the same player (Kevin Love) each and every game so that they can count on (Kevin Love) to provide points to take some of the pressure off of LeBron on offense.

The Cavaliers level of physicality and aggressiveness must increase in this series on offense and defense or it could be a short series. Don’t settle for 3’s, attack the rim on offense and on defense knock somebody on their ass instead of giving them a wide-open layup and get physical on every defensive possession.

Speaking of defense, it has been a problem all season long for the Cavaliers and was in the first round series against Indiana. The Cavaliers must communicate better, not bitch and moan to the officials if they don’t get a call on offense and hustle back on defense so they aren’t giving up easy, transition baskets to the Raptors. Play aggressive, physical half-court defense. This is a major concern heading into this series.

The Cavaliers must value the basketball. They can’t afford to turn it over because their offense isn’t good enough to overcome less shot opportunities, especially against the Raptors. Fewer shots equals fewer points and the Cavaliers have trouble scoring as it is. Protect the basketball!

Don’t let Toronto’s bench dominate the game! It is one of the strengths of the Raptors so that means whoever head coach Tyronn Lue goes with off his bench, they don’t necessarily have to outscore Toronto’s second unit, but keep the game even while both benches are on the floor.

How will the Cavs back court of any combination of these guys George Hill (if he can play), J.R. Smith, Jose Calderon or Kyle Korver handle, match up with, play with the strength of the Raptors which is their starting guards Kyle Lowery and DeMar DeRozen? This is an area where Toronto could dominate this series if somebody on the Cavaliers doesn’t step up and have the series of their life.

30-10-10! Can LeBron James average these numbers against the Raptors? He’s going to have to if the Cavaliers are going to get past Toronto in this second round and move into the Eastern Conference Finals. Hopefully some of his teammates will provide help (Kevin Love) like they did in Game 7 against the Pacers, but just to make sure, LeBron is going to have to be “All World” LeBron again and average a triple-double to win this series.

PREDICTION: Cavs in 7

this is not a confident prediction, and I don’t know if I even believe this, but I’m going to give the benefit of the doubt to the best basketball player on the planet based on he hasn’t lost an Eastern Conference playoff series since coming back to the Cavaliers, so I will take the Cavaliers in 7 games because of the worlds greatest player LeBron James. That may be asking a bit much considering the lack of talent that is on this Cavs team, but if anybody can do it it’s LeBron James!