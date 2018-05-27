Kenny’s Keys To a Cavs Win In Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford (42), from Dominican Republic, in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cavs at Celtics – Eastern Conference Finals – Game 7

Start Fast – Play from ahead or tied, to take the crowd out of the game.

IPA – Intensity- Physicality-Aggressiveness. Take it to Boston, be proactive as opposed to reactive. Throw the first punch and keep swinging.

Get Stops – Communication, Effort and “Whatever It Takes” on the defensive end.

Value The Basketball – Limit your turnovers on offense and create some on the defensive end.

Make Shots – LeBron has said it hundreds of times, “It’s a make or miss league”!

Prediction:

LeBron with a monster “Triple/Double” gets the Cavaliers the win, and a return trip to their 4th straight NBA Finals!

*Listen to the game on News-Talk 1480 WHBC – Pregame 8pm/Tip Off 8:30pm*