Kenny’s Keys To a Cavs Win In Boston

Cavs at Celtics – Eastern Conference Finals – Game 7
Start Fast – Play from ahead or tied, to take the crowd out of the game.
IPA – Intensity- Physicality-Aggressiveness. Take it to Boston, be proactive as opposed to reactive. Throw the first punch and keep swinging.
Get Stops – Communication, Effort and “Whatever It Takes” on the defensive end.
Value The Basketball – Limit your turnovers on offense and create some on the defensive end.
Make Shots – LeBron has said it hundreds of times, “It’s a make or miss league”!
Prediction:
LeBron with a monster “Triple/Double” gets the Cavaliers the win, and a return trip to their 4th straight NBA Finals!
*Listen to the game on News-Talk 1480 WHBC – Pregame 8pm/Tip Off 8:30pm*