Kenny’s Ohio State Football Preview OSU at Rutgers

Buckeyes (3-1,1-0) – Ranked #9 in Coaches Poll, 11th in AP Poll

Scarlet Knights (1-3) – Not ranked, 15 losses in a row in Big 10

Last Game:

Ohio State 54 UNLV 21

Nebraska 27 Rutgers 17

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (64-7) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett (76-120-966y-10td-1int) (43r-174y-2td)

RB- JK Dobbins (69r-520y-3td)(3-23y-0td)

WR- Parris Campbell (18c-322y-2td)

DE- Nick Bosa (10t-3s)

CB- Damon Webb (25t-1int-1fr)

CB- Denzel Ward (14t-1int-7pbu)

UNLV: HC- Chris Ash – 2nd year (3-13) – Big 10 Conference

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Kyle Bolin (67-117-642y-3td-6int)

RB- Gus Edwards (62r-259y-2td)

RB- Jonathan Lewis (13r-58y-4td)

WR- Jerome Washington (15c-135y-1td)

WR- Janarion Grant (12c-113y-1td)

CB- Kiy Hester (13t-2int-1td)

Betting Line: Ohio State -29