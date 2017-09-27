Kenny’s Ohio State Football Preview OSU at Rutgers

Buckeyes (3-1,1-0) – Ranked #9 in Coaches Poll, 11th in AP Poll
Scarlet Knights (1-3) – Not ranked, 15 losses in a row in Big 10

Last Game:

Ohio State 54 UNLV 21
Nebraska 27 Rutgers 17

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (64-7) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett (76-120-966y-10td-1int) (43r-174y-2td)
RB- JK Dobbins (69r-520y-3td)(3-23y-0td)
WR- Parris Campbell (18c-322y-2td)
DE- Nick Bosa (10t-3s)
CB- Damon Webb (25t-1int-1fr)
CB- Denzel Ward (14t-1int-7pbu)

UNLV: HC- Chris Ash – 2nd year (3-13) – Big 10 Conference

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Kyle Bolin (67-117-642y-3td-6int)
RB- Gus Edwards (62r-259y-2td)
RB- Jonathan Lewis (13r-58y-4td)
WR- Jerome Washington (15c-135y-1td)
WR- Janarion Grant (12c-113y-1td)
CB- Kiy Hester (13t-2int-1td)

Betting Line: Ohio State  -29

Related Content

Kenny & JT Live from Cleveland Clinic Courts!
Big Shot Bracket Challenge Winner!
Kenny’s Instant Analysis Reasons why the Cav...
NFL Stars Talk with Kenny
Behind the Athlete / Hoover’s Luke Reicosky
Kenny (minus JT today) talking Tribe with Paul Hoy...