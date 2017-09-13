Kenny’s Ohio State Football Preview – Week 3 OSU vs Army 4:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

Buckeyes (1-1) ranked #8 in AP Poll, 9th in Coaches Poll 

Black Knights (2-0) not ranked

Last Game:

Oklahoma 31 Ohio State 16

Army 21 Buffalo 17

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (62-7) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett (39-70-487y-3td-1int) (31r-127y-1td)

RB- JK Dobbins (42r-253y-1td)(3-29y-0td)

WR- Parris Campbell (9c-163y-1td)

DE- Sam Hubbard

DE- Tyquan Lewis 

CB- Denzel Ward

Army: HC- Jeff Monken – 4th year (16-23)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Ahmad Bradshaw (2-10-27y-0td-0int) (34r-324y-3td)

RB- Darnell Woolfolk (31r-186y-3td)

RB- Jordan Asberry (1c-18y-0td)

LB- Alex Aukerman

CB- Jalen Sharpe

CB- Jaylon McClinton

Betting Line: Ohio State  -30.5

Related Content

Will the NFL Draft One Day Be Held in Canton? A T...
Behind the Athlete / GlenOak’s Tate Rhoads
Other Than The QB Battle…… What To Watch For In B...
Super Bowl TV Shoppers Want Super Deals
David Griffin Out as Cavs GM
To silence all the doubters, here is the video of ...