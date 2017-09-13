Kenny’s Ohio State Football Preview – Week 3 OSU vs Army 4:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

Buckeyes (1-1) ranked #8 in AP Poll, 9th in Coaches Poll
Black Knights (2-0) not ranked
Last Game:
Oklahoma 31 Ohio State 16
Army 21 Buffalo 17
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (62-7) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (39-70-487y-3td-1int) (31r-127y-1td)
RB- JK Dobbins (42r-253y-1td)(3-29y-0td)
WR- Parris Campbell (9c-163y-1td)
DE- Sam Hubbard
DE- Tyquan Lewis
CB- Denzel Ward
Army: HC- Jeff Monken – 4th year (16-23)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Ahmad Bradshaw (2-10-27y-0td-0int) (34r-324y-3td)
RB- Darnell Woolfolk (31r-186y-3td)
RB- Jordan Asberry (1c-18y-0td)
LB- Alex Aukerman
CB- Jalen Sharpe
CB- Jaylon McClinton
Betting Line: Ohio State -30.5