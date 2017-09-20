Kenny’s Ohio State Football Preview – Week 4 OSU vs UNLV

Buckeyes (2-1,1-0) – Ranked #9 in Coaches Poll, 10th in AP Poll
Rebels (1-1) – NR (Lost to FCS member Howard Univ. 43-40)
Last Game:
Ohio State 38 Army 7
UNLV 44 Idaho 16
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (63-7) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (64-103-757-5td-1int) (38r-159y-2td)
RB- JK Dobbins (55r-425y-3td)(3-23y-0td)
WR- Parris Campbell (15c-217y-1td)
DE- Sam Hubbard (10t-2s)
LB- Chris Worely (21t-2tfl-1ff)
CB- Denzel Ward (24t)
UNLV: HC- Tony Sanchez – 3rd year (8-18) – Mountain West Conf.
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Armani Rogers (21-35-413y-2td-1int) (25r-168y-1td)
RB- Lexington Thomas (38r-341y-5td)
WR- Devonte Boyd (6c-208y-2td)
LB- Bailey Laolagi (26t)
LB- Gabe McCoy (17t-1int)
CB- Jericho Flowers (9t-2s)
Betting Line: Ohio State -40.5