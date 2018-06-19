Ken’s Fine 15 NBA Draft Prospects

FILE - These are some of the possible 2018 NBA Draft picks. Top row from left are: DeAndre Ayton, Arizona; Marvin Bagley III, Duke; Trae Young, Oklahoma; Mohamed Bamba, Texas; Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State and Miles Bridges, Michigan State. Bottom row from left are: Michael Porter Jr., Missouri; Wendell Carter Jr., Duke; Kevin Knox, Kentucky; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky; Collin Sexton, Alabama and Mikal Bridges, Villanova. (AP Photo/File)

If the Cavaliers would be able to land 1 or 2 of these draft eligible players by using their 8th overall pick and trading for another lottery pick, they could upgrade their talent dramatically, or use those players as trade bait to acquire and already established NBA All- Star (think Kawhi Leonard).

Jaren Jackson Jr. – F/C – Michigan St

6’11”-235-18 / 11ppg-5.8rpg-3bpg

Marvin Bagley III – F/C – Duke

6’11”-235-19 / 21.2ppg-11.3rpg

Mo Bamba – F/C – Texas

7’0″-225-19 / 13ppg-10.5rpg-3.7bpg

Deandre Ayton – C – Arizona

7’0″-260-19 / 20.1ppg-11.6rpg-1.9bpg

Luka Doncic – G – Real Madrid-Slovenia

6’8″-220-19 / 14.1ppg-5.2rpg-4.5apg

Michael Porter Jr. – F – Missouri

6’10”-215-19 / 10ppg-6.7rpg(2 games)

Mikal Bridges – F – Villanova

6’7″-210-21 / 17.7ppg-5.3rpg

Wendall Carter – C/F – Duke

6’10”-250-19 / 13.5ppg-9.1rpg-2.1bpg

Miles Bridges – F – Michigan St.

6’7″-225-20 / 17.1ppg-7rpg

Kevin Knox – F – Kentucky

6’9″-215-18 / 15.6ppg-5.4rpg

Keita Bates-Diop – F – Ohio St.

6’8”-225-22 / 19.8ppg-8.7rpg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG – Kentucky

6’6″-180-19 / 14.4ppg-5.1apg-1.6spg

Collin Sexton – PG – Alabama

6’1”-185-19 / 19.2ppg-3.6apg



Trae Young – G – Oklahoma

6’1”-180-19 / 27.4ppg-8.8apg

Lonnie Walker IV – SG – Miami

6’4″-195-19 / 11.5ppg-2.6rpg-2apg