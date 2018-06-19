Ken’s Fine 15 NBA Draft Prospects

If the Cavaliers would be able to land 1 or 2 of these draft eligible players by using their 8th overall pick and trading for another lottery pick, they could upgrade their talent dramatically, or use those players as trade bait to acquire and already established NBA All- Star (think Kawhi Leonard).
Jaren Jackson Jr. – F/C – Michigan St
6’11”-235-18 / 11ppg-5.8rpg-3bpg
Marvin Bagley III – F/C – Duke
6’11”-235-19 / 21.2ppg-11.3rpg
Mo Bamba – F/C – Texas
7’0″-225-19 / 13ppg-10.5rpg-3.7bpg
Deandre Ayton – C – Arizona
7’0″-260-19 / 20.1ppg-11.6rpg-1.9bpg
Luka Doncic – G – Real Madrid-Slovenia
6’8″-220-19 / 14.1ppg-5.2rpg-4.5apg
Michael Porter Jr. – F – Missouri
6’10”-215-19 / 10ppg-6.7rpg(2 games)
Mikal Bridges – F – Villanova
6’7″-210-21 / 17.7ppg-5.3rpg
Wendall Carter – C/F – Duke
6’10”-250-19 / 13.5ppg-9.1rpg-2.1bpg
Miles Bridges – F – Michigan St.
6’7″-225-20 / 17.1ppg-7rpg
Kevin Knox – F – Kentucky
6’9″-215-18 / 15.6ppg-5.4rpg
Keita Bates-Diop – F – Ohio St.
6’8”-225-22 / 19.8ppg-8.7rpg
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – PG – Kentucky
6’6″-180-19 / 14.4ppg-5.1apg-1.6spg
Collin Sexton – PG – Alabama
6’1”-185-19 / 19.2ppg-3.6apg
Trae Young – G – Oklahoma
6’1”-180-19 / 27.4ppg-8.8apg
Lonnie Walker IV – SG – Miami
6’4″-195-19 / 11.5ppg-2.6rpg-2apg