Ken’s Not So Top 10 Browns Stats
By Kenny Roda
Dec 17, 2017 @ 10:50 PM

10 The Browns are 0-14 this season

9  The Browns have scored the fewest points in the NFL this season with 207

8  The Browns are 2-18 in their last 20 games vs Jon Harbaugh’s Ravens

7  The Browns are 1-29 over the last 2 seasons

6  The Browns in 6 years under the ownership of Jimmy Haslam III are 20 and 74

5  The Browns are 0-17 in their last 17 AFC North Division games

4  The Browns are 4-47 in their last 51 games

3  The Browns are 3-20 in home games (at FirstEnergy Stadium) over the last 3 years

2  The Browns are 2-39 in their last 41 games

1  The Browns are 1-32 In their last 33 games

