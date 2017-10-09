KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN BROWNS PLAYS FROM SUNDAY’S LOSS TO THE JETS

10 -The Browns opening offensive drive lasts 3 plays and loses 6 yards, including a sack of DeShone Kizer.

9 – On 3rd and goal from the Jets 3 yard line, DeShone Kizer fumbles the ball on an option pitch, the first of what would be 3 turnovers on the day for the Browns.

8 – Zane Gonzalez misses a 52 yard field goal early in the 2nd quarter, wide left.

7 – On 3rd and 3 from the Jets 4 in the 2nd quarter, DeShone Kizer throws an interception.

6 – Zane Gonzalez misses his 2nd field goal of the game, a 39 yarder wide left.

5 – Kevin Hogan throws a 3rd quarter interception that is returned to the Browns 13 yard line.

4 – Hue Jackson has to burn a time out early in the 4th quarter to decide whether to kick a 21 yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, or to go for it on 4th and 2 from the Jets 4 yard line. Jackson decides to go for it.

3 – The Browns are stopped on 4th and 2 from the Jets 4 yard line and turn the ball over on downs as the $60 million dollar offensive line is unable to open up a 2 yard hole for Isaiah Crowell to run through.

2 – The Browns defense gives up an 8 play, 97 yard drive to allow the Jets to increase their lead to 17-7 with 8:30 left in the game.

1 – The Browns were inside the Jets 5 yard line on 3 different occasion in the game and the Browns scored 0 points and lost 17-14, to fall to (0-5) on the season and (1-20) under Hue Jackson!