KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN BROWNS STATS

10 The Browns are the only winless football in the NFL this season at (0-9)

9 The Browns are (1-24) in their last 25 games

8 The Browns are (2-34) in their last 36 games

7 The Browns are (4-42) in their last 46 games

6 The Browns have scored the 2nd fewest points in the NFL this season with 143.

5 The Browns have given up the 4th most points in the NFL this season.

4 The Browns point differential of (-97) in the 2nd worst in the NFL this season.

3 The Browns quarterbacks have thrown 18 interceptions this season, most in the NFL.

2 The Browns defense has given up 30 or more points in 5 of the teams 9 games this season.

1 The Browns have clinched their 10th straight losing season.