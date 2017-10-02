KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN – BROWNS

10. The Browns point differential through 4 games is (-44), the worst in the NFL this season.

9. The Browns are (0-4) for the second year in a row.

8. Hue Jackson is now (1-19) as head coach of the Browns.

7. The Browns are now (1-22) in their last 23 games.

6. The Browns are (2-29) in their last 31 games.

5. The Browns are (4-32) in their last 36 games.

4. The Browns have been outscored (84-28) in their first half of games this season.

3. The last 2 Browns quarterbacks to win a game are both out of the NFL – Johnny Manziel and RG3.

2. The last 2 quarterbacks (Kessler and Kizer) that the Browns have drafted are a combined (0-12) now in their 12 starts.

1. The Browns have now lost 14 straight games against AFC North opponents!