KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN

DISTURBING NUMBERS FROM THE BROWNS

10 – 0 Touchdowns Scored In The OT Loss To The Titans

Who Have Given Up The 3rd Most Points In The NFL

9 – 12 Penalties By The Browns Against The Titans

8 – 3 Interceptions Thrown Against The Titans

7 – 3 QB’s Used In The First 7 Games

6 – 3 Different QB’s Have Combined To Throw A League

High 17 Interceptions In 7 Games

5 – 0-7 Record After The First 7 Games

4 – 0-7 Record To Start The Season 2 Years In A Row

3 – The Browns Are 32nd Out Of 32 Teams In The NFL

Averaging Only 14.7 Points Per Game

2 – The Browns Are 2-32 In Their Last 34 Games

1 – Hue Jackson Is Now 1-22 As The Browns Head Coach