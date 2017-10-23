KEN’S NOT SO TOP TEN
DISTURBING NUMBERS FROM THE BROWNS
10 – 0 Touchdowns Scored In The OT Loss To The Titans
Who Have Given Up The 3rd Most Points In The NFL
9 – 12 Penalties By The Browns Against The Titans
8 – 3 Interceptions Thrown Against The Titans
7 – 3 QB’s Used In The First 7 Games
6 – 3 Different QB’s Have Combined To Throw A League
High 17 Interceptions In 7 Games
5 – 0-7 Record After The First 7 Games
4 – 0-7 Record To Start The Season 2 Years In A Row
3 – The Browns Are 32nd Out Of 32 Teams In The NFL
Averaging Only 14.7 Points Per Game
2 – The Browns Are 2-32 In Their Last 34 Games
1 – Hue Jackson Is Now 1-22 As The Browns Head Coach