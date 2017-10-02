Ken’s Top 10 – Indians

10. The Indians had 5 different starting pitchers who ended up with 10 or more wins.

9. Carlos Carrasco and Corey Kluber tied for the team lead with 18 wins each.

8. Kluber led the Indians and all major-league baseball starters with a 2.25 ERA.

7. Reliever Tyler Olson appeared in 30 games for the Indians and did not allow an earned run.

6. The Indians pitching staff led all of major-league baseball with a team ERA of 3.32. The last time the Tribe led all of MLB in ERA was 1954.

5. Jose Ramirez led the Indians in batting average (.318), hits (186), runs scored (107), doubles (56), triples (6) and extra base hits (91).

4. Edwin Encarnacion led the Indians with (38) homeruns and (107) RBIs.

3. Francisco Lindor led the team in games played (159), at bats (651) and was second on the team in hits (178), runs scored (99), doubles 44), triples (4), homeruns (33) and RBIs (89).

2. The 102 wins is the second most in franchise history. The Indians won 111 games in 1954.

1. The Indians finished with the best record in the American League (102-60) and will have home-field advantage throughout the A.L. Playoffs as long as they are in it. They finished with the second best overall record in all of major-league baseball, behind only the Dodgers (104-58).