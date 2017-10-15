KEN’S TOP 10 REASONS TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT THE CAVS

10 – Don’t have to worry about Kyrie Irving not playing defense any more.

9 – Derrick Rose is trying to reinvent himself and playing for a new contract.

8 – Richard Jefferson won’t be guarding Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals any more.

7 – They’re still the best team in the Eastern Conference.

6 – Jae Crowder’s “3 and D” game.

5 – This is the deepest and strongest Cavaliers roster maybe ever.

4 – Less 1 on 1 isolation basketball since the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving.

3 – 3-point shooters aplenty – JR Smith, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, Kevin Love and Channing Frye.

2 – If the Nets stink really bad the Cavs could end up with the number 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

1 – The Cavs still have LeBron James!