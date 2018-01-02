Ken’s TOP TEN Worst Things about the 2017 Browns
By Kenny Roda
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 9:20 AM

KEN’S TOP 10 WORST THINGS ABOUT THE 2017 BROWNS

10 The Browns gave up the second most points in the NFL with 410

9   The Browns scored the fewest points in the NFL with 234

8   DeShone Kizer led the NFL in interceptions with 22

7   The Browns allowed opposing QB’s to throw 28 TD passes

6   The Browns defense with a league low 13 takeaways and on offense a league high 41 giveaways

5   The Browns allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked 56 times, a franchise record

4   The Browns went 0-16, only the 2nd team in NFL history to do so

3   The Browns will have the 1st pick in the NFL Draft for the 2nd year in a row

2   Hue Jackson, who is now 1-31 in his 2 years as Browns coach, will be back next season

1   Jimmy Haslam is still the owner and says he isn’t selling the team

