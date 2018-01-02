Ken’s TOP TEN Worst Things about the 2017 Browns

KEN’S TOP 10 WORST THINGS ABOUT THE 2017 BROWNS

10 The Browns gave up the second most points in the NFL with 410

9 The Browns scored the fewest points in the NFL with 234

8 DeShone Kizer led the NFL in interceptions with 22

7 The Browns allowed opposing QB’s to throw 28 TD passes

6 The Browns defense with a league low 13 takeaways and on offense a league high 41 giveaways

5 The Browns allowed their quarterbacks to be sacked 56 times, a franchise record

4 The Browns went 0-16, only the 2nd team in NFL history to do so

3 The Browns will have the 1st pick in the NFL Draft for the 2nd year in a row

2 Hue Jackson, who is now 1-31 in his 2 years as Browns coach, will be back next season

1 Jimmy Haslam is still the owner and says he isn’t selling the team