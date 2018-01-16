KEN’S TOP TEN CAVS PROBLEMS
10 The Cavs Are Old
9 The Cavs Are Slow
8 The Cavs Lack Athleticism
8 The Cavs Don’t Play Defense
7 The Cavs Don’t Give Effort Every Time They Play
6 Isaiah Thomas Is Still Hurt and Not 100 Percent
5 Tristan Thompson Isn’t A Good Fit For This Team
4 Tyronn Lue’s Starting Line Up And Rotations Are Bad
3 The Front Office Didn’t Get Enough For Kyrie Irving In The Trade
2 Jae Crowder Has Been Terrible And Is Just a Role Player
1 The Cavs Miss Kyrie Irving More Than They Thought They Would