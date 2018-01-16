KEN’S TOP TEN CAVS PROBLEMS
By Kenny Roda
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

10 The Cavs Are Old

9  The Cavs Are Slow

8  The Cavs Lack Athleticism

8  The Cavs Don’t Play Defense

7  The Cavs Don’t Give Effort Every Time They Play

6  Isaiah Thomas Is Still Hurt and Not 100 Percent

5  Tristan Thompson Isn’t A Good Fit For This Team

4  Tyronn Lue’s Starting Line Up And Rotations Are Bad

3  The Front Office Didn’t Get Enough For Kyrie Irving In The Trade

2  Jae Crowder Has Been Terrible And Is Just a Role Player

1  The Cavs Miss Kyrie Irving More Than They Thought They Would

