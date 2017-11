KEN’S TOP TEN COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS

(as of 11-6-17)

10. Auburn (7-2)

9. Washington (8-1)

8. TCU (8-1)

7. Wisconsin (9-0)

6. Miami (8-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

4. Oklahoma (8-1)

3. Clemson (8-1)

2. Georgia (9-0)

1. Alabama (9-0)

