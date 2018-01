Ken’s Top Ten Players Who Don’t Play QB In The NFL Draft

(subject to change following pro days and NFL combine)

10 Derwin James (S) Florida St.

9 Connor Williams (OT) Texas

8 Denzel Ward (CB) Ohio St.

7 Vita Vea (DT) Washington

6 Tremaine Edmunds (OLB) Virginia Tech

5 Quentin Nelson (G) Notre Dame

4 Roquan Smith (ILB) Georgia

3 Minkah Fitzpatrick (CB) Alabama

2 Bradley Chubb (DE) North Carolina St.

1 Saquon Barkley (RB) Penn St.