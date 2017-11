KEN’S TOP TEN

STARK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL TEAMS 2017

(through week 11 – playoffs round 1)

10 Marlington (7-3)

9 Hoover (4-6)

8 Canton South (6-4)

7 Fairless (8-3)

6 Alliance (9-2)

5 Jackson (8-3)

4 McKinley (8-3)

3 Perry (9-2)

2 East Canton (9-2)

1 Massillon (8-3)

You can listen to Kenny Roda every Monday-Friday from 3pm-7pm

on the Kenny and JT Show on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.