KEN’S TOP TEN THINGS THAT YOU CAN DO

THAT ARE MORE ENJOYABLE THAN WATCHING THE BROWNS

10 – Go Get A Root Canal Without Novocain

9 – Go Wash Your Car

8 – Go Mow Your Lawn With An Old Push Mower

7 – Go Enjoy Stark Parks

6 – Go Ask The IRS To Audit You

5 – Go On A Hike And Then Have A Picnic

4 – Go Take Your Dog Out To Go To The Bathroom And

Then Clean Up His Crap

3 – Go Work Out

2 – Go Grocery Shopping At Walmart During Rush Hour

1 – Go Get A Rectal Exam From A Fat Fingered

Proctologist