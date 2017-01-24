Kent State Stark Expansion Funding Awarded

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 24, 2017) – Kent State Stark can now move forward on expansion plans for the Fine Arts Building.

The Ohio Controlling Board has approved the release of $1.5-million for the project from the 2015-16 capital budget.

Facilities Manager Brian Gardner says work is set to begin in the spring on the 18,000 square foot expansion.

That should take 12 months, followed by the renovation of an additional 23,000 square feet inside the building.

Gardner says this will allow the campus to grow the art, music and theater programs housed in the building, which will also be getting two new state-of-the-art recording studios.