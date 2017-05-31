Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center’s 2017 Season Is Announced

Broadway Musicals, 3D productions, comedy and live musical are among the offerings this coming season at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center.

General Manager David Mitchell was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. He gave an outline of the upcoming attractions.

Here is where you’ll find the Complete 2017 Season: https://www.kent.edu/tusc/pac/event-listing

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas opened in 2010 and features an 1,100 seat theatre. This premiere venue presents world-class performances in music, theatre, dance and comedy. Kent State Tuscarawas is located at 330 University Dr. N.E. in New Philadelphia, Ohio. For more information about Kent State Tuscarawas and the Performing Arts Center, visit www.kent.edu/tusc.