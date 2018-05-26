Kevin Love Out For Game 7

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that starting power forward Kevin Love has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics due to a concussion.

Love was involved in a collision with the Celtics Jayson Tatum early in the 1st quarter of the Cavs Game 6 win over Boston and did not return.

Here is the official press release from the Cavaliers:

Kevin Love was evaluated today prior to the team’s flight to Boston this afternoon. He is experiencing concussion-like symptoms and has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol. He is now listed as OUT for tomorrow night’s game in Boston. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In a conference call earlier in the day on Saturday, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue would not yet say who would start for Love in Game 7. Likely options are Jeff Green or Larry Nance Jr.

You can listen to the game Sunday night at 8:30pm eastern on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.