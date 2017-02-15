The Key to a Happy Marriage Is . . . When the Guy Likes His In-Laws

Are you wondering if your boyfriend is marriage material? Here’s a hint: If he’s ever said, “Wow, I sure do hate your mom” . . . then no, he’s not.

A new study out of the University of Michigan just found that married couples are happier if the guy has a good relationship with his wife’s parents. It’s much less important for the woman to get along with her husband’s parents.

The researchers think it’s because an adult woman tends to be closer to her parents than a man, so when her husband likes them, that eliminates a potentially huge source of stress and conflict.

(Daily Mail)